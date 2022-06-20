In April this year, Bolloré Transport & Logistics Senegal shipped a large metal structure on behalf of the French civil engineering company Eiffage GC Marine Senegal as part of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA), Africa's deepest offshore project.



"This operation was a complete success thanks to our teams' perfect coordination. It demonstrates once again our expertise in the field of transporting outsize loads. The GTA project is a major project which will mobilise a significant number of local resources to enable its completion and the smooth running of operations. A first step has been taken with the delivery of this non-standard equipment, and other operations of various kinds are expected to follow soon," said Mohamed Diop, regional director Atlantic Africa at Bolloré Transport & Logistics.

This special convoy, 14.1 m long, 4.6 m wide and 6.9 m high, set off from the ro-ro terminal at Dakar Terminal and took the Arsenal - Route de Rufisque route to the customer's site at mole 8 of the Autonomous Port of Dakar.

The logistics operations were scheduled to take place at night to avoid inconveniencing road users. A special arrangement was also put in place with Senegal's national electricity company, Senelec, to ensure that the equipment was transported in the safest possible manner.

"Also worthy of note is the impressive achievement of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Senegal's customs agents in completing the clearance formalities in less than 6 hours. The logistics teams then took over and worked with Dakar Terminal agents to manage the handling operations and the transport of the metal structure," reads the release.

The GTA project is one of the most important gas development projects currently under way in West Africa, located on the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania. Phase 1 of the project is currently under development and will produce 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year from 2023.