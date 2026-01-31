Bosta launched the Middle East’s largest automated sorting machine in Cairo, with an investment of over USD 5 million, as the Egyptian logistics company moves to expand parcel capacity and support e-commerce growth in Egypt by deploying automation to speed up processing and reduce errors.

The launch took place during an official company event attended by Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Dr Rania Al-Mashat, alongside partners, business leaders and media. Bosta said the new facility aims to improve delivery efficiency and strengthen logistics infrastructure as online retail volumes rise.

According to Bosta CEO Mohamed Ezzat, the sorting machine can process 11,000 parcels per hour and more than 250,000 parcels per day across over 50 operational hubs nationwide. He said the machine alone required USD 5 million in investment, while Bosta’s total investments now stand at USD 27 million.

Ezzat added that the company is building technology-led infrastructure to handle rising e-commerce demand, noting that automation plays a key role in improving delivery speed and operational accuracy.

Chief Operations Officer Karim El Deeb said Bosta processed 37 million parcels in 2025 and plans to exceed 80 million parcels in 2026. He said the new system will raise daily capacity from 100,000 parcels to more than 250,000, or over 6 million parcels per month.

Dr Al-Mashat said Bosta’s expansion reflects growth in Egypt’s logistics and e-commerce sectors and highlighted the role of technology in strengthening services. She added that the government continues to support startups and entrepreneurship to improve market competitiveness.

Bosta provides delivery, warehousing, fulfilment, order management, and technology tools for merchants. The company said it will continue investing in infrastructure to support small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to Egypt’s digital economy.