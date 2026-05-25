Turkey’s state-owned energy company BOTAS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy’s Edison to explore collaboration in natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), Reuters reported, citing a company statement issued on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The agreement will see both companies evaluate opportunities in natural gas and LNG supply, while also assessing potential joint commercial ventures. As part of the MoU, BOTAS and Edison will establish a joint working group to study the technical, commercial, and regulatory feasibility of a hydrogen-compatible natural gas interconnector linking Turkey and Italy.

According to BOTAS, the proposed partnership is expected to strengthen energy connectivity across the Mediterranean region, improve regional energy supply security, and support the growth of both countries’ energy sectors.

Both firms have independently played significant roles in the Mediterranean gas market. BOTAS has focused on expanding Turkey’s gas import infrastructure and diversifying LNG supply sources, while Edison has remained active in gas trading, LNG procurement, and cross-border energy infrastructure projects throughout Europe and the Mediterranean.

Turkey and Italy already cooperate closely in the energy sector, particularly through natural gas trade, with Turkey serving as a strategic transit hub for supplies reaching Italy via pipelines such as the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Both countries are also working toward diversifying LNG sources to enhance long-term energy security.