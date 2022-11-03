Kenyan capital city Nairobi will once again host the popular Flower and Perishable Logistics Africa conferences this year on November 23 and 24. While Flower Logistics Africa (FLA) will roll out its fifth edition on November 23 at the city's Radisson Blu Hotel, Perishable Logistics Africa (PLA) will have its fourth edition on the next day at the same venue.

The two-day shipper-centric event, organized by Logistics Update Africa, a STAT Media Group publication, is being held after a gap of three years because of Covid and intermittent lockdowns imposed by different countries to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The two-day conference has a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, and special presentations on Africa's flower and perishables export and logistics against the backdrop of the devastating impact Covid had on farmers and growers. The deliberations, featuring stakeholders from across the value chain, will share insights from lessons learned from the pandemic and how the industry is now better prepared.

This year, Brussels Airport, one of the most important centres of economic growth in Belgium and a key air cargo gateway to Europe, presents the two-day conference.

"This conference is a great opportunity to better understand and connect with origin markets which is the main driver in the flower and fresh trade. As an airport, we want to fulfill our critical role as an entry point to the best of our abilities and therefore sharing information and having the right network is key. As a presenting partner we have the opportunity to contribute to the conference in the best way possible," said Samuel Quintelier, Cargo Business Development Manager, Brussels Airport Company.

Commenting on the importance of perishable commodities as an air cargo product for the airport Quintelier said: "Currently perishables in a whole already represents more than 20 percent of total volumes handled and to grow this further within the environment we are, our belief is to excel in service and quality for these products. For example, we are currently reviewing our airside flows and processes as well as the necessary investments for the coming decades and we are determined to create the ideal environment for fresh and flowers."

Brussels Airport will lead a 90-minute session on the first day discussing and debating the opportunities in digitization, creating transparency in the phytosanitary and operational processes, and building collaboration with different stakeholders. Can airport community collaboration eliminate weak links, resort in a more efficient fresh corridor with digitization as the ultra-enabler?

The panel discussion, part of this session, will be moderated by Johan Leunen, Senior Business & Network Development Manager Cargo at Brussels Airport Company.

FLA and PLA events have attracted huge participation over the last five editions and this year is no exception. The organizers are promising the conference to be fresh, cool, and fruitful for every participant who is looking for knowledge and network. Other confirmed partners supporting the two-day conference are Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Saudia Cargo, Astral Aviation, Frankfurt Airport, Liege Airport, and Perishable Center Frankfurt.

The industry association Kenya Flower Council (KFC) continues to be our industry partner for FLA since its first edition in 2016. Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya (FPEAK), Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPCK), and Avocado Society of Kenya have extended their support for PLA.

The conferences will act as a global networking platform for regional and international service providers involved in the cold chain, logistics and packaging solutions, shippers, producers, and transport providers to connect the gap between the supply chain and logistics business.

Find more details, including registration for the event, here in the links below:

https://www.logupdateafrica.com/events/fla2022/index.html

https://www.logupdateafrica.com/events/pla2022/index.html