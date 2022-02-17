Is Google search now the answer for supply chain woes? NYSE-listed Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, and Google Cloud announced a 10-year strategic agreement to leverage Google Cloud for infrastructure modernisation and jointly innovate new industry-specific solutions and services to help businesses operate more efficiently.



The initial phase of co-innovation would be around supply chain visibility, analytics and business-centric intelligence.

Dun & Bradstreet will become one of the founding data providers for Google Cloud's Supply Chain Twin solution, which is underpinned by BigQuery, Google Cloud's serverless, multi cloud data warehouse, and provides supply chain virtualisation for businesses.

"Today's announcement strengthens the already strong ties between our companies," says Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, Dun & Bradstreet. "Innovation thrives in collaborative environments and we are proud to work with the team at Google Cloud to marshal the best of our data and technologies to push the boundaries of innovation and unlock opportunities to help our clients and stakeholders win in this fast-paced market."

Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud, added: "Through this collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet, we are helping companies of all sizes make better decisions through data-driven insights. Dun & Bradstreet's reputation for business data and delivering innovative capabilities, combined with our leading analytics, artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies, will bring new opportunities to our mutual customers."

In addition to focusing on supply chain visibility, the two companies will collaborate on cloud-based solutions in analytics and business-centric intelligence for Dun & Bradstreet's clients and explore ways to work together on go-to-market initiatives.