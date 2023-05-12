As cargo-partner celebrates its 40th anniversary, founder Stefan Krauter has decided to sell the Austrian global logistics player to Nippon Express Holdings, which is also the parent company of Nippon Express, APC and Franco Vago.

"Having started operations in 1983 with only five employees at Vienna Airport and having developed the company almost completely organically to now 4,000 employees in 40 countries around the globe, Stefan Krauter had already passed on the baton to his management and now has also passed over ownership to his ideal successor," says an official release.

cargo-partner’s turnover increased 14 percent to €2.06 billion ($2.3 billion) in 2022 compared to 2021 when it had increased 72 percent YoY to over €1.8 billion.

“Leadership by agile founders bears some considerable advantages but from a certain stage on, highly professional and long-term stable ownership is the bigger asset," says Krauter. "It is the founders’ challenge and responsibility to decide about both management and ownership succession at the right time. Not too early to be able to build a stable internal management succession but, for sure, also not too late. That is why, together with the corporate executive board, we started evaluating different options for the future of cargo-partner.