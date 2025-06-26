CCI Worldwide Logistics, the international freight forwarding arm of CCI Group, has officially launched its flagship service, ‘Trans Africa’, aimed at overhauling cross-border logistics across the African continent. With a planned investment of $12.7 million (₹106 crore), the initiative is expected to enhance intra-African trade by addressing key logistical bottlenecks through a technology-led freight solution.

The new service is projected to handle an annual freight volume of 5,000 TEUs via air and sea transport, with an estimated return on investment (ROI) of 15%. CCI has earmarked Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, and Egypt for the first phase of operations, with rapid expansion planned into Francophone West Africa, Central Africa, and landlocked nations such as Uganda and Zambia.

The launch aligns with the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which envisions a unified $3.4 trillion market. Intra-African trade currently accounts for just 16% of Africa’s total exports, underlining the need for robust logistics infrastructure. CCI’s ‘Trans Africa’ is positioned as a timely logistics solution to unlock this potential by building digitally connected, multimodal freight corridors.

‘Trans Africa’ is designed to facilitate movement of core commodity groups such as pulses, auto spare parts, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles. The unified logistics platform will connect shippers, carriers, and customs authorities across South, West, and East Africa using integrated ocean, air, road, and rail transport modes.

A digital-first platform, Trans Africa incorporates AI-powered smart routing, automated carrier matching, real-time shipment tracking, and mobile-first accessibility. Customs clearance will be supported by localized digital modules for over 20 African countries, with API integrations to national customs portals to minimize delays and paperwork.

Key features also include unified documentation and regulatory compliance tools, real-time notifications through intuitive dashboards, and a performance-based pricing model aimed at enhancing operational transparency and accountability.

CCI has established strategic alliances with port authorities, regional trade blocs, and border agencies, creating a well-connected ecosystem to ensure delivery continuity. The platform’s utility will extend even into low-bandwidth regions, thanks to its mobile compatibility.

Satish Singh, Vice President – P&L, CCI Worldwide Logistics, noted that Trans Africa is more than a service—it is a long-term strategic commitment to driving inclusive trade across Africa. The offering will support importers, exporters, 3PLs, e-commerce firms, and NGOs seeking dependable logistics services in complex African markets.

With over 48 years of legacy, the CCI Group operates across 105 countries, maintains a presence in 48 Indian cities, and manages over 7 million sq. ft. of warehousing. It also runs a fleet of 1,200+ vehicles and operates at 20+ Indian ports and airports. The Trans Africa service marks the company’s bold step toward establishing Africa as a key node in its global logistics network.