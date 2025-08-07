The East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre (EACLC) has been officially launched in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian attending the event.

The launch was also attended by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, along with key government ministers and officials. The project was developed by China’s Weihai Huatan Company with an investment of over USD 170 million. It aims to generate over 50,000 local jobs, increase tax revenues, and lower trade costs in the region.

The ceremony drew more than 4,000 participants and marked a milestone in regional infrastructure development. Tanzanian ministers including Kitila Mkumbo, Mahmoud Kombo, Omar Shaaban, and Albert Chalamila were also present.

The EACLC is positioned to serve as a key trade and logistics hub for East Africa. According to the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, the project is expected to boost cooperation between China and Tanzania in the commercial and industrial sectors.

Ambassador Chen’s participation highlights continued Chinese involvement in African infrastructure and investment partnerships.