The CMA CGM Group has appointed Ramon Fernandez as Executive Vice President Chief Finance Officer as of the start of the second quarter of 2023. "He will replace Michel Sirat who will become Head of the Family Office and will remain in charge of the Group M&A and strategy," says an official release.

Michel Sirat

Fernandez will be in charge of the financial steering of the Group and its subsidiaries, in particular cost control, financing, and investor relations. He will be a member of the Executive Committee of the CMA CGM Group and its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, the release added.

"Fernandeez began his career at the French Treasury Department before joining the IMF in Washington. Back in France, he held various positions at the Ministry of the Economy, the Presidency of the Republic and then the Ministry of Labour and was then Director General of the Treasury from 2009 to 2014. He joined Orange in 2014 as Executive Vice President Finance and Strategy, and currently holds the position of Executive Vice President Finance, Performance and Development."

Sirat began his career at the French Treasury Department before joining the IMF in Washington. Back in France, he worked at the French Treasury Department before, as of 2000, holding a variety of management roles in the energy industry in France, the United States and Belgium. He joined the CMA CGM Group as Chief Financial Officer in 2011. He is currently Executive Vice President Finance & Strategy and Group CFO, the release added.