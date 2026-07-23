Cold Chain Technologies has launched EcoFlex XS, a new extra-small addition to its EcoFlex reusable shipping portfolio, designed to meet rising demand for compact temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

The new shipper offers a three-litre payload capacity and is intended for clinical trial sample shipments, pharmaceutical product sampling, blood and diagnostic sample transportation, and other small-volume temperature-sensitive applications.

According to the company, EcoFlex XS extends the capabilities of its established EcoFlex range while maintaining the same reusable, sustainability-focused approach that has helped the portfolio become one of the largest reusable fleets in the market.

The shipper has been engineered to operate across three temperature ranges: refrigerated (RFG), controlled room temperature (CRT), and frozen (FRG). It also meets ISTA 3A physical testing requirements.

In ISTA 7D temperature qualification testing, EcoFlex XS demonstrated thermal durations of up to 96 hours in refrigerated winter conditions, 89.7 hours in controlled room temperature summer conditions, and 66.2 hours in frozen winter conditions.

A key feature of the new design is a thermal bag integrated within the 178 mm x 178 mm x 89 mm payload box. The company said the bag acts as a heat deflector, helping to extend thermal duration and maintain temperature performance.

Cold Chain Technologies also highlighted the product’s logistics efficiencies. Compared with the existing EcoFlex Small shipper, EcoFlex XS reduces volume by 25.64% and weight by 25.4%, which the company said can help customers lower freight costs while maintaining robust thermal protection.

David Webber, Senior Global Marketing Manager at Cold Chain Technologies, said, “The EcoFlex XS is a natural extension of the EcoFlex family and addresses a very specific need in the market for smaller-volume temperature-controlled shipments. We have seen exceptionally strong interest in the product, particularly for sample distribution and clinical trial applications.”

He described EcoFlex XS as a logical expansion of the EcoFlex portfolio, developed to meet growing demand for smaller-volume temperature-controlled shipments. It added that customer interest in the product has been particularly strong for applications involving sample distribution and clinical trial logistics.

Consistent with the broader EcoFlex portfolio, EcoFlex XS features distinctive artwork that clearly identifies it as a reusable shipper, reinforcing Cold Chain Technologies’ ReNew refurbishment and renewal programme. EcoFlex XS is now available in refrigerated, controlled room temperature and frozen configurations.

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) is a leading global provider of thermal packaging and digital solutions for the transportation of temperature-sensitive materials within the life sciences industry.