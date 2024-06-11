The Cool Chain Association (CCA) has appointed Vijan Chetty, General Manager, Perishable Products Export Control Board (PPECB) as the new Treasurer.

He replaces Miguel Rodriguez who is stepping down from the CCA board to pursue academic interests, according to an official release from CCA.

Chetty has over 25 years of experience working in the temperature-controlled supply chain, which has included operational roles, as well as senior management with the PPECB. He was elected to the CCA board in 2018 and has led a series of initiatives for the association including setting up the MoU between PPECB and CCA.

CCA also announced the appointments of two new board members - Natalie Niers, Chief Operating Officer, Validaide, and Ian Buck, Head of Business Development, AEROTUF. Gerton Hulsman, commercial director, Energy in Process, has been elected as an advisory board member, says the release.

CCA board members will be driving new working groups focused on initiatives including a project comparing air with sea transportation driven by PPECB as well as programmes working with Pharma.aero and Cargo iQ, the release added.