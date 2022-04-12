Temperature-controlled container solutions provider CSafe Global announced today that Koby R. Kreinbring has joined the company as General Counsel. Kreinbring brings more than 20 years' experience in corporate law with more than a decade in the life science industry, an official statement said.

"Prior to joining CSafe Global, he was the General Counsel for Merck Digital and the Merck Science and Technology Office for Merck KGaA where he was responsible for global legal matters including commercial contracts, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory/trade compliance, litigation, antitrust, corporate governance and much more. He also provided legal support to Merck's global innovation hubs in China, Israel, the U.S., and Germany. Earlier in his career, Kreinbring held corporate legal roles with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, HNI Corporation and Squire Patton Boggs."

In his new role as General Counsel and member of CSafe Global's senior leadership team, Kreinbring will be responsible for legal governance across the organisation and ensuring CSafe's interests are protected as CSafe expands its global offering, service network and extensive customer base. "He will also lend his considerable expertise in M&A as the company continues its integration with Softbox Systems and evaluates future growth opportunities."

"As our company continues to grow organically and inorganically, it is imperative that we have strong legal guidance to protect our business, our employees and our customers," says Patrick Schafer, CEO, CSafe. "His depth of experience not only in the healthcare and life sciences space, but also in the digital space, makes him a tremendous asset to the future of our organisation."

Kreinbring earned his bachelor's degree in International Business from Wartburg College, his MBA from St. Ambrose University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law.