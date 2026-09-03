CSafe has launched Silverskin RE PMC, a reusable thermal cover designed to protect multi-pallet air freight shipments of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and life sciences products.

The PMC-sized cover features six-layer compressible insulation and provides thermal protection for shipments requiring +2°C to +8°C and +15°C to +25°C temperature ranges. Its modular design is intended to simplify application and removal at cold chain handling points.

Standing 1.5 metres tall, Silverskin RE PMC can accommodate up to eight Euro pallets or six US pallets, supporting high-volume, multi-pallet air freight shipments.

CSafe said the product is backed by a full refurbishment model, allowing the covers to be reused throughout their operational lifecycle while maintaining performance. The approach is aimed at helping pharmaceutical shippers, freight forwarders and airlines reduce packaging waste and strengthen sustainability across temperature-controlled supply chains.

The company said the reusable design can help reduce the number of thermal covers discarded over time, particularly on high-volume pharmaceutical air freight lanes.

Patrick Schafer, Chief Executive Officer, CSafe said, “Silverskin RE PMC is the latest addition to our Silverskin thermal cover portfolio. It provides customers with a reusable, PMC-sized option backed by a full refurbishment program, so they can reduce the waste and disposal costs that come with repeated, large-scale shipments.”