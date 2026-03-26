D Depot Container Service (Thailand) has entered into a partnership with PT Good Logistics Terminal (GL Terminal) to set up and run a modern inland container depot in Jakarta, Indonesia, to support rising container volumes in the country.

The new facility will be developed at GL Terminal’s site near Tanjung Priok Port and will provide container handling and depot services for the Indonesian market. Located on a 2.7-hectare fully concreted site about seven kilometres from the port, the depot has direct access to the toll road network linking Tanjung Priok with Jakarta’s logistics and industrial zones.

GL Terminal will handle the day-to-day operations of the facility, bringing local expertise and market presence, while D Depot Container Service will support the depot through its regional customer base and commercial relationships. The facility will operate under the D Depot brand.

D Depot Container Service provides container depot and logistics services across several Asian markets and works closely with international shipping lines and logistics providers in the region. The Jakarta depot marks the company’s expansion into Indonesia while ensuring consistent service for customers operating across regional trade lanes.

“We entered Indonesia following strong demand from major ocean carrier customers seeking D Depot’s high service standards across Asia,” said Khun Fluke, Owner of D Depot Container Service (Thailand).

Paul Trachu, Executive Director of D Depot Container Service (Indonesia), said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on maintaining consistent operational standards across its regional network. “The ability to provide consistent service to our regional customers is of great importance to D Depot Container Service (Thailand) and we are pleased to partner with an organisation that shares our values and commitment to customer service,” he said.

Nanang Faraq, Managing Director of GL Terminal, said the collaboration allows both organisations to combine their strengths in serving international carriers operating through Indonesia. “GL Terminal is delighted to partner with D Depot Container Service (Thailand), leveraging both organisations’ strengths to serve their regional customers while capitalising on GL Terminal’s local market presence and reputation among global carriers,” he said.

Indonesia remains one of Southeast Asia’s key container markets, with Tanjung Priok Port handling a significant share of the country’s containerised cargo. As regional trade volumes grow and carrier networks expand, demand for well-located inland container depot capacity is also increasing.

Both companies said the Jakarta depot marks the first stage of a broader collaboration, with plans to explore similar opportunities in other major Indonesian port locations as demand continues to develop.