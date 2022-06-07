DB Schenker announces the acquisition of the IT company, Bitergo. Since its inception in 2013, the software firm has provided logistics solutions and consultancy, with an emphasis on warehousing, supply chain execution, and mobile apps.

DB Schenker and Bitergo have collaborated closely for three years. Schenker improves its digital strategy and expands into cloud-based products for small and medium-sized clients with the purchase on May 31. The logistics service provider may satisfy particular client requirements and adapt to the rising complexity of logistics by using standardised modules for supply chain technology.

Christa Koenen, CIO/CDO, Schenker AG said, "For us, Bitergo is an ideal partner that we are happy to integrate into our vision of managing the supply chain digitally and end-to-end in the future. The European market for software-as-a-service providers in logistics is highly fragmented and does not meet the requirements of all players. Furthermore, competitors have very different backgrounds, core competencies, and value propositions. This cooperation creates great synergies: DB Schenker brings the global network as well as the long-standing competence in logistics and technology. Bitergo brings experience, expertise, and a great vision."

Bitergo, headquartered in Dortmund, Germany, provides comprehensive software solutions for digitising logistics activities. The Warehouse Star brand includes several mobile applications and online interfaces for inventory control in the supply chain. It enables logistics service providers and e-commerce merchants to launch a standardised software system straight from the cloud and rapidly deploy it to logistics facilities globally.

Andreas Trautmann, managing director, Bitergo said, "DB Schenker is our preferred partner. As a global player, the logistic service provider offers us an ideal new home to continue Bitergo's positive development in recent years. For our employees, in particular, the takeover is the best outcome for the company. We can now strengthen our portfolio together and work on Bitergo's continued growth."

The collaboration with DB Schenker will help push solutions to market, create new solutions more quickly, and explore foreign markets.