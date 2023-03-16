DB Schenker becomes the first logistics provider from Europe to offer global tracking of freight shipments with the ultra-thin tracking label from high-tech developer Sensos.

"The disposable label can be attached to containers, pallets or individual cartons, enabling shipment tracking for land, air and ocean transport on a single shipment base," says a release from DB Schenker.

“Tracking technology now fits into a millimetre-thin sticker," says David Pollender, Product Owner Business Development, IoT, DB Schenker. "The Sensos label is so small and lightweight that it can be used for freight of any size. In conjunction with DB Schenker’s IoT solution connect2track, it offers optimal visibility and condition monitoring of consignments. This significantly improves the existing offering for our customers and makes tracking even more flexible and secure.”

Aviv Casto, CEO, Sensos adds: “We took on the mission to disrupt the world of supply chain by delivering infinite end-to-end parcel level visibility. Our solution enables data-driven execution, optimising logistics for various use cases. We are grateful to have DB Schenker as a design partner from the early days, and for their contribution in achieving the product market fit.”