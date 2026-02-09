deugro Abu Dhabi has completed the delivery of six deaerator vessels for the Wave C1 Project, moving the units from Ras Al Khaimah to Mirfa in Abu Dhabi through a multimodal transport operation. Each unit weighed 158 metric tonnes and measured 36.6 x 6.4 x 7.0 metres. The company worked with dteq Transport Engineering Solutions on planning and execution, following a contract awarded by Orascom Metito JV.

The project scope covered collection of the cargo from the supplier facility in Ras Al Khaimah, road transport to the RMC jetty, marine shipment to the MBK ICAD jetty and final delivery to the laydown area at the project site. “Due to the cargo’s size, weight and sensitive nature, its safe, efficient and timely transport across all critical intersections and transloading operations required sophisticated project management and transport engineering as well as meticulous planning and preparation down to the centimetre,” said Ilyas Abdulla, Head of Business Development and Sales at deugro, Abu Dhabi.

The vessels were lifted with a gantry crane onto two 12-axle line trailers arranged by deugro. After load securing in line with method statements prepared by dteq, the cargo travelled along a 600-metre route to the RMC jetty at about 5 km/h. The company coordinated traffic management and secured permits for road and port movements.

At the jetty, pairs of vessels were rolled onto self-propelled deck barges and positioned according to cargo plans. deugro’s project coordinator and dteq’s engineer supervised loading and securing operations and coordinated activities at the berth. “The key challenge was the coordination of the operations at a small, congested port alongside a busy vendor yard. Timely loading, the transport to the berth and RO/RO vessel operations required precise planning. To secure early berthing and ensure accurate cargo drafts to avoid delays, we had to actively engage port authorities,” said Clerin Basil, Project Coordinator at deugro UAE.

Two deaerator vessels safely positioned on the self-propelled deck barge

The cargo then sailed about 139 nautical miles to the MBK ICAD jetty, supported by two tugboats. The deugro and dteq teams received the shipment upon arrival and managed the 132-kilometre road movement to Mirfa. The company stated that delivery was completed in line with the project schedule and budget. “This milestone underscores deugro’s demonstrated excellence in managing oversized and critical cargo, consistently upholding the highest standards of precision, safety and operational reliability. Once again, project logistics is in our DNA,” said Ahmed Osman, Country Representative Egypt - Global Business Development Team at deugro UAE.

dteq said the engineering scope included route surveys and turning simulations to address manoeuvring challenges based on the transport configuration plan. “The project’s engineering scope incorporated a comprehensive route survey, including turning simulations to address complex manoeuvring challenges based on the transport configuration plan developed by dteq. During the initial phase, the primary challenge was to identify a suitable vessel for RO/RO operations and select an appropriate port of discharge jetty within ICAD, taking into account critical parameters such as vessel draft/depth, jetty elevation, and tidal variations. Subsequent mooring, structural vessel stability and ballast calculations were meticulously engineered to ensure operational safety and efficiency,” said Harsh Jassal, Transport Engineer at dteq Transport Engineering Solutions.

He added that lashing chains were used to control longitudinal sliding and uplift forces during the voyage, while stoppers prevented transverse movement. “For the marine voyage, cargo securing was engineered using lashing chains to restrain longitudinal sliding and uplift forces, while stoppers were employed to prevent transverse sliding. All engineering drawings and calculations were developed in strict compliance with internationally recognized standards, including DNV, IMO, DIN-EN, etc. The successful execution was a result of seamless collaboration and teamwork among all stakeholders.”