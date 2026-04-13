deugro has opened a new branch in Porto Alegre as part of its growth strategy in Brazil. The company said the move reflects continued business development in the country and supports its regional expansion plans, with a focus on strengthening its presence in southern Brazil.

The new office is located in Rio Grande do Sul, a region identified by the company as an area of economic activity and investment potential. deugro stated that the branch will improve client access and support its operations in a market linked to several industrial sectors.

From the Porto Alegre base, the company will deliver project freight forwarding and logistics services to domestic and international clients. These services will support sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, oil and gas, petrochemicals, and mining, with cargo movements linked to southern Brazil.

Alongside the branch opening, deugro appointed Mirela Mattos as Business Development Manager. The company said she brings experience and knowledge of the local market to support operations in the region.

“I am excited to be part of the opening of deugro’s new branch in Porto Alegre. It is a great opportunity to support the company’s growth and help build a strong, sustainable operation alongside a dedicated team,” said Mattos.

Mark Hollenstein, President South America and South Europe at deugro said the new office is aligned with the company’s plans to expand its presence and support project logistics demand in the region. “The opening of deugro Rio Grande do Sul is a fundamental step in our strategy to be even closer to our clients and marks an important milestone in our national growth. Southern Brazil is a region with immense investment potential in the coming years, particularly across sectors that are strategic for the country. With this new structure, we are well positioned to support complex projects and create further opportunities to collaborate with local clients and partners, enhancing synergies with our operations and driving regional growth.”

With the addition of Porto Alegre, deugro now operates five offices in Brazil, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Santos. The company said the expansion reflects its long-term plans to grow its footprint and capabilities in the Brazilian logistics market.