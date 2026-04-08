deugro Chile, in collaboration with deugro China, has transported 84 buses and eight forklifts from China to Chile during a peak shipping season with limited RO/RO vessel space.

The vehicles, measuring up to 12.60 x 2.60 x 3.70 metres and weighing up to 20.3 metric tonnes, had a total volume of over 8,000 CBM and a combined weight of nearly 1,064 metric tonnes. They were collected at the Port of Taicang in China and shipped on a car carrier to San Antonio Port in Chile.

According to Leonel Calderon, Senior Business Development at deugro Chile, early planning and proactive management by the company’s chartering team helped secure guaranteed RO/RO vessel capacity despite market constraints. This ensured that delivery schedules were maintained and operational risks were reduced.

He added that close coordination with partners, including the shipper, carrier agents and trucking company, was important to meet regulatory cleanliness requirements. This involved arranging disinfection at the port of origin and managing potential operational challenges to keep the shipment on schedule.

To ensure safe handling, deugro appointed surveyors for both loading operations in China and discharge operations in Chile. Company experts were also on board the vessel to supervise and coordinate the process.

Calderon said the team was selected for its execution capability, planning discipline and reliability. He noted that through close coordination with all partners, the vehicles were delivered safely, without damage, and in line with the agreed schedule and project standards.