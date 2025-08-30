DHL eCommerce has completed its minority stake acquisition in AJEX Logistics Services, a leading supply chain and transportation provider in the GCC owned by Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. The investment marks a key step in DHL’s growth strategy for the fast-expanding Saudi Arabian parcel market while supporting AJEX’s broader expansion across the Middle East, according to an official release from DHL.

The partnership between DHL eCommerce and AJEX is aimed at leveraging the strong double-digit growth projected in Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce sector, one of the core pillars of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as well as in the wider Middle East. Since its launch in 2021, AJEX has quickly established itself as a leading regional and domestic parcel provider, operating more than 60 facilities with a fleet of 1,200 vehicles and a workforce of 2,000. By combining AJEX’s regional expertise with DHL eCommerce’s global reach and operational capabilities, the collaboration promises customers across the region improved delivery services and a stronger overall experience.

“As part of our Strategy 2030 'Accelerate Sustainable Growth', DHL Group is investing EUR 500 million in high-potential markets like Saudi Arabia,” says Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce. “The customer-centric approach and strong regional presence of AJEX, combined with DHL's global expertise, will enable us to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable parcel solutions across the region.”

“By combining regional expertise with global reach, this partnership is set to elevate standards of efficiency and reliability across the region's delivery sector and contribute to critical Saudi Vision 2030 goals,” says Ajlan Mohamed Al Ajlan, Group Managing Director of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. “United by shared values of customer-centricity, innovation, and teamwork, the AJEX-DHL partnership will play a crucial role in powering the e-commerce boom across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, supporting core high-growth sectors, and helping to drive broader industry development.”

“The acquisition of a minority stake by DHL eCommerce in AJEX marks a major milestone in our growth. A testament to the market credibility we have earned thanks to the speed and precision of our services, we are now ready to enter the next phase of growth,” says Mohammed Albayati, Group CEO of AJEX. “For our customers across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region, this means access to faster, smarter, and more innovative delivery services, powering the region's fast-growing e-commerce markets.”

Under the partnership, DHL eCommerce will gain representation on AJEX’s management board and retain the option to raise its stake to a majority share in the future. With this move, DHL eCommerce joins DHL Express, DHL Supply Chain, and DHL Global Forwarding in strengthening the company’s presence in Saudi Arabia. Going forward, AJEX will operate under the brand identity “AJEX, a partner of DHL eCommerce.”