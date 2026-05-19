DHL Express has expanded its network of TAPA-certified facilities in Sub-Saharan Africa to 53 sites following the latest certification of its Lekki Service Centre in Nigeria. The company announced the milestone through a social media post, stating that the certification strengthens its position as one of the most TAPA-certified logistics providers globally and within Sub-Saharan Africa. According to DHL Express, the certified network now spans 19 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa and contributes to more than 500 TAPA-certified facilities worldwide.

The latest accreditation comes as logistics providers continue to place greater emphasis on supply chain security amid rising cross-border trade flows and increasing concerns around cargo theft, tampering and operational risk. Transported Asset Protection Association, commonly known as TAPA, is a forum comprising security professionals and business partners from manufacturing, logistics and transport companies. The organisation provides globally recognised security standards and certification programmes designed to strengthen cargo protection across supply chains.

TAPA certifications are aimed at ensuring that goods moving through logistics networks are protected against theft and other security risks. The association also issues security guidelines intended to standardise protection measures across warehousing, transportation and freight handling operations. Companies that obtain TAPA certification are required to demonstrate that their business processes, facility infrastructure and operational procedures meet defined security standards for safeguarding cargo throughout the supply chain.

DHL Express stated that security continues to remain a critical component of international trade, particularly as African businesses increasingly expand into global markets and require reliable logistics networks to support cross-border commerce. The certification of the Lekki Service Centre further strengthens DHL Express’ security-focused logistics infrastructure across the African market while supporting growing trade activity across the region.