DHL Freight has introduced an optimised Road Freight Product Portfolio, establishing a simplified structure of three core products – Road Freight Standard, Road Freight Priority and Road Freight Direct – to provide clearer choices and support consistent execution across its European network.

The revised portfolio aims to improve transparency and make service selection easier for customers, while strengthening operational efficiency and delivering a clearer value proposition across DHL Freight’s road freight offering.

“Our customers need clarity when choosing the road freight solution that perfectly fits their needs,” said Markus Voss, CEO DHL Freight. “With the optimised Road Freight Product Portfolio, we are introducing a clearly differentiated structure that enables faster and more confident decision-making. At the same time, we are strengthening our premium offering with defined service commitments and a money-back guarantee for time-critical shipments with the Road Freight Priority product. This creates greater transparency while maintaining the reliability and operational excellence our customers rely on.”

The portfolio is structured based on shipment type and delivery requirements. Road Freight Standard is positioned as the default option for Less-Than-Truckload shipments, covering most everyday transport needs within DHL Freight’s European network. It offers a reliable and cost-efficient door-to-door service for palletised and non-palletised groupage, supported by harmonised transit times and daily business hub connections.

Road Freight Priority is designed as a premium solution for time-critical international Less-Than-Truckload shipments. It includes prioritised handling, enhanced pick-up and delivery options, and defined transit time commitments, along with a money-back guarantee where applicable.

Road Freight Direct provides tailored Partial-Truckload and Full-Truckload point-to-point solutions for dedicated shipments across Europe.

The optimisation focuses on improving transparency, comparability and service differentiation across the portfolio. Existing customers will see the updated product names reflected in documents, invoices and digital tools, while contractual agreements, operational processes and service conditions remain unchanged.

The standardised structure also allows for additional service features and optional upgrades, including value-added services such as GoGreen Plus Flex options, cargo insurance and customs services.

Overall, the updated portfolio introduces a clearer and more scalable framework for European road freight services, enabling customers to align transport decisions more closely with their business requirements.