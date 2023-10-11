DHL Global Forwarding to fully acquire Danzas Aei Emirates
Danzas AEI Emirates to be integrated into DHL Global Forwarding network & re-brand to DHL
DHL Global Forwarding (DHL) has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining shares in Danzas AEI Emirates from Investment Trading Group.
"Both parties have been managing the company through a joint venture since 1995 with Investment Trading Group holding 60 percent of the shares," says a release from DHL.
A logistics and transport services specialist for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Danzas will now be integrated into DHL and its customers in the UAE, GCC and MEA region will benefit from more efficient and seamless services, the release added.
“Our close and trusted partnership with the Investment Trading Group over many years has taken Danzas to new heights and strengths," says Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. "We are proud and grateful about what we have achieved together. As DHL continues on its expansion trajectory across the region, a merger of both organisations will create a winning proposition for customers in the region, driving efficiency and sustainability."
Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Vice Chairman & Board Member, Al Tayer Group adds: “Dubai has developed into an important logistics hub in recent years. And we are proud to have played an essential part in this success together with our partner DHL. As Dubai and the GCC continue to develop economically, we believe that fully integrating Danzas into the DHL network will unleash the potential necessary to become a truly leading logistics provider in the region. We are proud to have been able to guide Danzas to this point in its journey."
As part of the merger, Danzas will operate under the DHL brand in future and existing Danzas employees will be a part of the DHL family, the release added.