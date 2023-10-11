DHL Global Forwarding (DHL) has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining shares in Danzas AEI Emirates from Investment Trading Group.

"Both parties have been managing the company through a joint venture since 1995 with Investment Trading Group holding 60 percent of the shares," says a release from DHL.

A logistics and transport services specialist for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Danzas will now be integrated into DHL and its customers in the UAE, GCC and MEA region will benefit from more efficient and seamless services, the release added.

“Our close and trusted partnership with the Investment Trading Group over many years has taken Danzas to new heights and strengths," says Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. "We are proud and grateful about what we have achieved together. As DHL continues on its expansion trajectory across the region, a merger of both organisations will create a winning proposition for customers in the region, driving efficiency and sustainability."