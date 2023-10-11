DHL Global Forwarding (DHL) has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining shares in Danzas AEI Emirates from Investment Trading Group.

"Both parties have been managing the company through a joint venture since 1995 with Investment Trading Group holding 60 percent of the shares," says a release from DHL.

A logistics and transport services specialist for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Danzas will now be integrated into DHL and its customers in the UAE, GCC and MEA region will benefit from more efficient and seamless services, the release added.

“Our close and trusted partnership with the Investment Trading Group over many years has taken Danzas to new heights and strengths," says Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. "We are proud and grateful about what we have achieved together. As DHL continues on its expansion trajectory across the region, a merger of both organisations will create a winning proposition for customers in the region, driving efficiency and sustainability."

From left: Roshanak Bassiri Gharb, Partner, Clyde & Co, Amadou Diallo, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Middle East & Africa, Ahmed H. Al Tayer, Director & Board Member, Al Tayer Group, Tim Scharwath, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Freight, Rajiv Ohri, Senior Advisor, Al Tayer Group and Tobias Maier, CFO, DHL Global Forwarding, Middle East & Africa.

Matar Humaid Al Tayer, Vice Chairman & Board Member, Al Tayer Group adds: “Dubai has developed into an important logistics hub in recent years. And we are proud to have played an essential part in this success together with our partner DHL. As Dubai and the GCC continue to develop economically, we believe that fully integrating Danzas into the DHL network will unleash the potential necessary to become a truly leading logistics provider in the region. We are proud to have been able to guide Danzas to this point in its journey."

As part of the merger, Danzas will operate under the DHL brand in future and existing Danzas employees will be a part of the DHL family, the release added.

DHLDanzas Aei EmiratesDHL Global ForwardingTim ScharwathMatar Humaid Al Tayer

Our Correspondent

