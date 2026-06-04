DHL Group has officially launched the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics (DAHL), a comprehensive global capacity-building initiative engineered to scale practical, accessible, and locally relevant logistics capability for humanitarian actors worldwide. Delivered as an integral component of DHL Group’s broader corporate citizenship strategy, GoHelp, the pioneering programme is being systematically introduced across Sub-Saharan Africa. The regional rollout commenced with a high-profile launch event in Johannesburg, bringing together numerous humanitarian organisations for an intensive in-person session focussed on core logistics disciplines, including customs procedures, dangerous goods handling, packaging, and operational safety.

The core objective of DAHL is to systematically convert DHL’s vast commercial logistics expertise into practical, pro bono training models custom-tailored for non-profit organisations, with a particular strategic focus on local and regional first responders. By targeted upskilling, the programme is purposefully designed to help humanitarian organisations significantly strengthen their operational readiness, structurally reduce bureaucratic and transit delays, and substantially improve the overall efficiency of aid delivery before acute emergencies occur on the ground.

As crises multiply globally, the demand for sophisticated supply chain infrastructure within the aid sector has never been more urgent. Commenting on the strategic rationale behind the initiative, Christoph Selig, Vice President Sustainability Communications and Programs at DHL Group, emphasised the shifting dynamics of global emergency response:

“Humanitarian needs are becoming more complex and more frequent, driven by a combination of climate-related events, protracted crises and evolving risk environments. At the same time, the humanitarian system is shifting toward more anticipatory approaches and stronger local ownership. In this context, logistics plays a central role in enabling aid to move efficiently and reach those who need it most. With the DHL Academy of Humanitarian Logistics, we are building on our experience in disaster response and preparedness to strengthen practical capabilities across the sector and support more effective, locally driven operations.”

DAHL represents the third foundational pillar of DHL Group’s highly regarded GoHelp programme, which has actively supported disaster response and emergency preparedness efforts across the globe for more than 20 years. This established framework includes the Disaster Response Teams (DRT), which rapidly deploy trained DHL specialists to support airport logistics operations in the immediate aftermath of natural disasters, and the Get Airports Ready for Disaster (GARD) initiative, which systematically strengthens airport preparedness in high-risk regions. The newly established academy builds directly upon this long-standing foundation by enabling local humanitarian organisations to manage their own complex logistics pipelines more independently and efficiently over the longer term.

Prior to its official regional launch, the training framework underwent rigorous global piloting to ensure its educational effectiveness and logistical relevance. The pilot phases engaged more than 650 participants from over 80 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who were successfully trained across multiple structured learning sessions. Post-training feedback underscores the immense demand for practical, real-world logistics expertise within the humanitarian sector, with an overwhelming 96% of participants rating the training modules as exceptionally valuable to their daily operations.

Following the inaugural session in South Africa, the strategic rollout of DAHL across Sub-Saharan Africa will expand dynamically throughout 2026. This comprehensive regional expansion plan includes a series of targeted training sessions slated to take place across multiple countries, including South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, and Nigeria. The curriculum has been specifically configured to address the continent's distinct and growing need for localised logistics capacity in the face of escalating humanitarian and climate-driven challenges.

Highlighting the operational realities and resilience observed within the African humanitarian landscape, George Wood, Director Customer Operations Sub-Saharan Africa at DHL Express and an active DHL GoHelp volunteer, observed:

“Sub-Saharan Africa presents both significant logistical challenges and some of the most resourceful and adaptive response environments. We consistently see how local humanitarian organisations innovate and respond under pressure, often with limited resources. By further equipping these organizations with practical, hands-on logistics knowledge, we can help strengthen preparedness and improve the efficiency of response operations on the ground.”

To maximise educational reach and inclusivity, DAHL offers a highly flexible learning model. This multi-channel approach encompasses interactive in-person workshops, structured virtual classrooms, hands-on warehouse assessments, and self-paced e-learning modules. Critically, all training curriculum is developed and delivered directly by highly experienced, practicing DHL logisticians. In alignment with DHL Group's citizenship mandates, the entire portfolio is provided entirely free of charge, ensuring absolute accessibility for humanitarian organisations regardless of their size, operating budget, or available resources.

The definitive launch of the academy in Johannesburg marks an important milestone in scaling the capacity-building programme globally. Ultimately, the initiative reinforces DHL Group’s overarching corporate commitment to connecting people and improving lives through the purposeful application of its global logistics expertise.