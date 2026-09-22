DHL is expanding its global battery logistics network to support the growing electrified value chain, including electric mobility, battery manufacturing, industrial equipment and energy storage systems.

The logistics company is bringing together the capabilities of DHL Supply Chain, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express through an integrated network of EV and Battery Centers of Excellence. The network links key stages of the battery and electric vehicle supply chain, covering manufacturing, transportation, warehousing, aftermarket services and battery lifecycle management.

The network currently connects more than 20 sites worldwide, with DHL planning further expansion across key markets to support the continued growth of the battery and electrified mobility sectors.

Growing demand for specialised battery logistics

Growing demand for electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems and renewable energy solutions is creating new supply chains that require specialised handling, regulatory expertise and global coordination. As electrification expands beyond passenger vehicles into industrial equipment, mining and energy infrastructure, logistics operations are becoming increasingly complex, with some battery systems weighing more than 50 tonnes.

These developments are driving demand for advanced battery logistics capabilities across major regions, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa.

Francisco Milián, Head of Inbound to Manufacturing, DHL Supply Chain EMEA and member of the DHL New Energy Board, said, "Customers need specialized capabilities throughout the entire battery lifecycle, from inbound logistics and manufacturing support to storage, distribution, refurbishment, returns and recycling. By building a connected global network that combines supply chain and transport expertise, we can bring these capabilities closer to production sites, energy projects and end markets while ensuring the safety, compliance and responsiveness that battery supply chains require."

Christopher Ong, Managing Director Singapore and New Energy Board Member for Express, said, “Through our Heavy Weight Express service and dangerous goods expertise across our global air and intra-European road networks, DHL Express is helping high-energy battery shippers move time-critical shipments reliably between production sites, customers, and end markets. We continue to invest in the network capacity, compliance expertise, and specialized equipment that this fast-growing segment demands across Europe and around the world."

New trade corridors emerge as electrification accelerates

The expansion comes amid significant structural shifts in global trade flows. While much of the world’s battery manufacturing capacity and new-energy production remains concentrated in Asia, demand is growing rapidly across Europe and other markets. The emergence of gigafactories worldwide is also creating demand for logistics services covering capital equipment, raw materials, battery chemicals and finished products.

At the same time, geopolitical uncertainty, energy security concerns and decarbonisation efforts are driving further investment in electrification and renewable energy infrastructure. DHL is supporting customers by developing resilient battery trade corridors linking established manufacturing hubs with emerging gigafactory clusters and energy infrastructure projects across global markets.

Hendrik Venter, Global CEO, DHL Supply Chain, said, “Customers are redesigning global supply chains to support electric mobility, energy storage and renewable energy deployment at scale. As manufacturing, consumption and infrastructure investments evolve across regions, companies need logistics partners capable of connecting markets seamlessly. DHL's global network and cross-divisional expertise enable us to support customers from component manufacturing, transportation, warehousing all the way to aftermarket and circularity solutions."

DHL’s dedicated battery logistics facilities combine specialised warehousing with technical services, including battery diagnostics, testing, charging, conditioning, repairs, reverse logistics and recycling preparation. In Halle, Germany, DHL has recently made 13,000 square metres of battery-ready warehouse capacity available to meet growing customer demand. In Hungary, the company is preparing an additional specialised battery logistics facility, which is expected to become operational in 2027.

Several locations also integrate transportation, customs and cross-border logistics services to provide end-to-end solutions for battery manufacturers, automotive companies and energy providers. Battery logistics is also playing an increasingly important role in mining electrification and critical mineral supply chains, supporting both resource extraction and decarbonisation efforts.

As battery and energy storage supply chains become more complex, customers are increasingly looking for logistics partners that can manage multiple stages of the value chain. Regulatory requirements are also becoming more detailed across national and local jurisdictions, increasing the importance of accurate documentation, dangerous goods handling, customs compliance and classification as key factors in supply-chain competitiveness.

Supporting large-scale energy storage and infrastructure projects

Beyond battery manufacturing and automotive applications, DHL is expanding its logistics support for utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), grid infrastructure and renewable energy projects, where specialised project logistics and heavy-lift capabilities are increasingly required.

In the first half of 2026, DHL delivered more than 1,100 BESS units worldwide, highlighting the growing demand for specialised logistics solutions as energy storage and renewable energy infrastructure expands.

Martyn Lawns, CEO of DHL Industrial Projects and Senior Vice President of Growth for New Energy at DHL Group, said electrification is creating logistics requirements ranging from global battery supply chains to the deployment of grid-scale energy infrastructure.

He said DHL Global Forwarding and its DHL Industrial Projects unit combine international freight expertise, dangerous goods compliance, project logistics and heavy-lift capabilities to provide integrated solutions. These services cover the movement of battery materials across continents as well as the delivery of energy storage systems to remote project sites, supporting customers as they expand electrification and energy transition projects.

New Energy is one of DHL Group’s designated growth sectors under its Strategy 2030, with the company developing end-to-end logistics solutions through its DHL New Energy Logistics sector brand.

The business covers eight segments: wind, solar, electric vehicles and batteries, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), EV charging, grid infrastructure, hydrogen and alternative fuels. DHL is investing in logistics capabilities across these areas globally to support the evolving energy supply chain.

The Group aims to grow its New Energy business to EUR 3 billion by 2030, driven by increasing investment in electrification, renewable energy, energy storage and resilient energy infrastructure.