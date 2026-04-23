DHL Supply Chain has received unconditional approval from South Africa’s Competition Tribunal to acquire three Vital Group companies—Vital Distribution Solutions (Pty) Ltd, Staffing Logistics (Pty) Ltd and Vital Fleet (Pty) expanding its transport-led logistics capabilities in South Africa. The businesses will operate as subsidiaries of DHL Supply Chain in the country, while continuing their existing operations, customer relationships and regional networks.

The acquisition adds immediate scale in distribution, fleet management and workforce solutions, strengthening DHL Supply Chain’s platform in South Africa. It also brings enhanced route density, fleet capability and local market agility.

The combined business is expected to support customer growth through a stronger national distribution network. South Africa’s retail environment includes formal retail, wholesale, independent trade and township channels, each with different service requirements. The expanded network will help customers reach more outlets, improve product availability and serve fragmented channels more consistently.

“This acquisition gives our customers, and Vital’s customers, a stronger platform from which to grow,” said Bremer Pauw, Chief Commercial Officer, Middle East and Africa, and Managing Director, Africa, DHL Supply Chain. “By combining Vital’s market reach with DHL’s scale and systems, we are creating a platform that helps customers access more outlets more consistently across retail tiers.”

The acquisition also supports DHL Supply Chain’s transport decarbonisation agenda. Increased route density and improved network design are expected to reduce empty running, improve vehicle utilisation and support the shift towards lower-emission fleets.

The transaction forms part of DHL Group’s longer-term investment commitment to Sub-Saharan Africa, announced in 2025, which includes planned investment of around €300 million over five years. South Africa remains central to this plan as a key logistics hub and gateway for regional trade, with the investment aimed at strengthening logistics capabilities, supporting jobs and advancing regional supply chain development.