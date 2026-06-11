DHL Group is expanding its presence in the New Energy sector, aiming to increase revenue from related logistics activities from approximately €600 million in 2025 to €3 billion by 2030 as governments and industries invest in energy resilience, renewable power capacity and domestic energy infrastructure.

The logistics company said growing concerns over fossil fuel supply disruptions and energy security are driving demand for logistics solutions that support alternative energy technologies. DHL has identified New Energy as a strategic growth area under its Strategy 2030 programme and has developed logistics offerings across eight segments, including alternative fuels, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles and batteries, hydrogen, grid infrastructure, solar power and wind energy.

According to DHL, around three-quarters of the global population live in countries that depend on imported fossil fuels, increasing exposure to geopolitical disruptions. Against this backdrop, the company is positioning itself to support the development and operation of renewable energy supply chains through services spanning inbound logistics, transportation, warehousing, aftermarket support and end-of-life management.

“The energy transition is not happening through a single technology and a single supply chain. It is a set of different assets that help countries to shift. DHL has the capabilities to help establish this new supply chain end-to-end, from parts and components to aftermarket support, at a global scale like no one else. Data from the International Energy Agency tells us that new energy is scaling at a record-breaking pace, outstripping all other power sources. Our combination of reach, reliability, and sector expertise is what companies and countries can lean on to facilitate the energy transition and bolster resilience,” said Tobias Meyer, CEO, DHL Group.

The company is bringing together capabilities from DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Supply Chain to create integrated logistics solutions for the sector. Investments have been directed toward expanding electric vehicle logistics, battery handling infrastructure, warehousing networks and project logistics capabilities.

A key focus area is the wind energy sector, which has reached approximately 1.3 terawatts of installed capacity worldwide. As wind farms mature and enter long-term operational phases, demand is increasing for maintenance, repair and overhaul support, creating opportunities for logistics providers specialising in spare parts distribution and equipment transportation.

“We are no strangers to the transport of large and complex machinery or the specific requirements of new energy logistics. We have expertise in every single step of the supply chain, enabling end-to-end or modular logistics solutions. With more than 750 industrial project experts, a global network of warehouses, capabilities in multi-modal solutions and a dedicated express aircraft fleet, we are ideally prepared to help our customers ramp up supply chains and access new markets,” said Martyn Lawns, CEO, DHL Industrial Projects and Senior Vice President, Growth for New Energy, DHL Group.

To support wind farm operations, DHL has launched Time Definite Plus, a service designed for customers requiring customised delivery solutions. The service operates through the DHL Express network and provides options, including timed deliveries, special handling requirements, Swap & Return services and deliveries to remote or difficult-to-access locations.

“With many of these wind farms located in remote places, our customers require us to get the spare parts quickly and efficiently to these sites. This is why we are launching our new bespoke service, Time Definite Plus, which uses the DHL Express network with added customised delivery options,” Lawns added.

The service will initially be available in 22 countries and territories across Europe, with plans for wider deployment globally. DHL said its network of more than 1,100 front-stocking locations can deliver spare parts within four hours to 88 percent of wind farms worldwide, helping operators reduce downtime and maintain power generation assets.

The company is also expanding infrastructure to support electric vehicles and battery supply chains. DHL recently began construction of a European battery logistics hub in Holtum, the Netherlands, aimed at serving both electric vehicle manufacturers and the battery energy storage systems market. The facility will provide 17,000 square metres of specialised storage and service space for high-voltage batteries and will be integrated with DHL Supply Chain’s existing automotive operations at the site.

The Holtum hub is scheduled to become operational in early 2027 and is expected to support logistics requirements across European electric mobility and energy storage markets.

In France, DHL has opened an EV and battery centre of excellence in Meung-sur-Loire and is expanding additional facilities across the country. The centre provides storage, distribution and aftermarket support services for electric vehicle components and batteries, while also incorporating recycling capabilities through specialist partners.

DHL currently operates more than 20 EV Centres of Excellence worldwide and plans to open new facilities in India and Peru later this year. The company is also introducing its Thermoliner solution for battery transportation. The insulated system is designed to protect battery shipments from temperature fluctuations, humidity, condensation and contamination during transit.

“The shift to new energy is about building systems that are not only sustainable but also resilient and secure at scale. That requires supply chains that can adapt quickly, operate reliably and support growth across multiple technologies and markets. This is where we come in with the proven ability to deliver integrated solutions across the Group, from infrastructure development and inbound to manufacturing, to transport and delivery to site, and finally, aftermarket, maintenance, decommissioning and circularity. We have a role in every step of the value chain, making New Energy Logistics a key growth opportunity for the Group,” said Oscar de Bok, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding.