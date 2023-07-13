Digital insurance innovator Breeze has secured insurance capacity backing from US-based insurance company CNA, allowing for wider, more comprehensive coverage along with streamlined claims processing through its online platform, created specifically for forwarders and logistics companies.

Breeze tackles the global, prevalent issue of uninsured freight, with a digital platform that allows forwarders and logistics companies to offer all-risk cargo protection to their shippers.

Drew Feldman, Senior Vice President, Global Marine, CNA

“We’ve seen the benefits to offering freight forwarders and logistics companies more profitable underwriting, helping to solve the issue of uninsured companies while stimulating the digital transformation journey of the industry,” said Drew Feldman, Senior Vice President, Global Marine, CNA.

“CNA’s capacity can help provide Breeze and its clients with resources and stability to accelerate this growth,” said Patrizia Kern, Chief Insurance Officer, Breeze. “We focus on bringing insurance products to suit the needs of our customers and the freight industry as a whole as well as supporting our important work to protect global trade.”

Breeze recently opened an office in New York as part of ongoing global expansion plans, after a successful scale-up in the UK market. Breeze is a fully automated and digital insurance solution, specifically tailored for freight forwarders and logistics companies, backed by advanced technology, big data, and an industry-first machine learning platform.