The Opticooler RKN container has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, a German expert in active temperature-controlled packaging solutions. The FAA clearance of the small RKN container follows the certification of the bigger Opticooler RAP, which is already well-established in the United States.

Both containers have previously been utilised by non-US airlines for active air cargo transportation on US routes. With this FAA approval, any airline operating in the United States may now have both DoKaSch Temperature Solutions Opticooler containers technically approved and verified.

Consequently, expanding the selection of the most appropriate container size together with a broader variety of aircraft routes is unquestionably a valued value-added, particularly but not exclusively for the exporting pharmaceutical business in the United States.

Airlines and forwarders in the United States can now meet the growing demand for extremely secure and dependable cold chain solutions for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals. Initial technical clearances are presently being processed by US-based airlines, allowing them to transport not only the RAP, but also the RKN in their home market.



“The USA is one of our most important markets, which we already serve for many years with our Opticooler RAP and RKN by an array of airlines. The FAA’s approval of the Opticooler RKN has been well received by the US pharma industry, as it can now also choose US-based airlines to utilize the RAP and RKN, depending upon its needs. This last gap in serving that market has been closed by DoKaSch TS extending its entire Opticooler fleet to all US-based airlines, enabling them to now also service their home market for international shipment. We are pleased to have both of our containers now fully approved by the relevant bodies, i.e. the FAA and EASA, providing pharmaceutical shippers and forwarders a full fletched choice globally,” states Andreas Seitz, Managing Director of DoKaSch Temperature Solutions.



While the Opticooler RAP offers space for four CP 1 pallets (or five Euro pallets), the recently approved Opticooler RKN holds one CP 1 pallet (or any standard US pallet, up to max. 48 inch x 48 inch). Both systems are characterized by reliability and resilience. Redundant systems for electrification and full air-conditioning enable precise heating and cooling without dry ice.

Thus, these containers transport valuable and sensitive pharmaceuticals while avoiding temperature deviations at an extremely high level and with high independence of outside conditions. The Opticoolers are equipped with high performance batteries and require merely a power socket to be (re-) charged. Furthermore, they can also be utilized as temporary storage units whenever the necessary cooling infrastructure is lacking.