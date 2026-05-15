DP World and Al Dahra Holding have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities in food security and agri-logistics across the Gulf Cooperation Council and international markets. The agreement focuses on strengthening supply chain infrastructure for the movement, storage and distribution of agricultural commodities, as Gulf countries continue to rely heavily on food imports.

The partnership comes amid wider regional efforts to improve supply chain resilience and food availability across the GCC. According to the companies, the UAE imports nearly 85 to 90 per cent of its food requirements, increasing the need for integrated logistics systems capable of supporting long-term food security goals. The collaboration will combine DP World’s logistics and port infrastructure with Al Dahra’s agricultural sourcing and procurement network.

Under the agreement, both companies will examine the development of end-to-end supply chain systems covering import, storage, processing and distribution of food commodities. The scope includes dedicated logistics and port infrastructure, along with cold chain and warehousing facilities for perishables such as fresh produce, grains and processed food products. The companies will also study opportunities for joint investments in logistics facilities, free zone operations and agri-food processing hubs in Abu Dhabi and other GCC markets.

The partnership will also focus on expanding sourcing corridors across Africa, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Americas. DP World and Al Dahra said they would explore technology-led solutions, including digital platforms, traceability systems and logistics tools, to improve supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. Regulatory coordination on food safety standards and customs processes will also form part of the collaboration to facilitate cross-border trade.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO, DP World, said: “This collaboration reflects DP World’s commitment to enabling resilient and sustainable global supply chains. By combining our logistics capabilities with Al Dahra’s agribusiness expertise, we aim to deliver innovative solutions that support food security and economic growth across the region and beyond.”

Arnoud van den Berg, Group CEO, Al Dahra, added: “Through this partnership, Al Dahra aims to strengthen our ability to reliably source, move, and distribute essential food commodities at scale. This collaboration with DP World supports our long-term commitment to food security while enhancing the efficiency and resilience of agri-food supply chains across the GCC and international markets.”

The agreement also reflects growing convergence between logistics operators and agricultural companies seeking greater control over supply chains. In a LinkedIn post, Ganesh Raj, Global COO of Marine Services at DP World, pointed to Al Dahra’s international farmland presence, including operations in Romania, where the company owns one of Europe’s largest farms spanning about 140,000 acres. He said the partnership aligns with DP World Marine Services’ role in supporting transportation across land and sea networks.