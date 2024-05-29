DP World, a leading provider of global smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, announced the expansion of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"DP World and the ICC have worked closely together since partnering in June 2023, helping to deliver cricket equipment at the grassroots level and provide smart logistics at pinnacle ICC events. DP World now moves into the premier partner tier of the ICC’s portfolio, re-affirming the brand’s long-term commitment and mission to growing the sport around the world," says an official release from DP World.

The announcement comes as anticipation builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where 55 matches will be held across nine host locations in the USA and West Indies from June 1-29, 2024. There will be 16 group stage matches held in New York, Texas and Florida, marking the first time an ICC World Cup has been held in the United States.

"DP World has already played an important role at this World Cup having provided specialist solutions to transport 10 grass pitches grown in Florida over 1,200 miles to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and the nearby practice venue. The pitches were developed using the specialist techniques of Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions and nurtured by US-based turf experts LandTek Group."

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC says: “DP World has been a highly supportive and active partner of the ICC, and we are very pleased with their upgrade to premier partner status, which highlights the significant value our partnerships bring to global brands. ICC partnerships are based on shared values, and DP World has consistently shown a strong commitment to growing the game at every level globally. The ICC is proud to continue our journey at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and beyond, confident that working with industry experts like DP World makes expanding cricket to new regions and audiences much easier.”

DP World will deliver the match ball for each of the 55 games at this World Cup as well as presenting the Trophy Tour that brings the silverware to the event. The partnership continues for the next four years and will include October’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh later this year, the release added.