DP World commenced Senegal’s cashew export season on July 5 as MV Diogue arrived with a shipment of 2,000 tonnes of cashews from Guinea-Bissau.

Last year, approximately 180,000 tonnes of cashew nuts from Senegal and Guinea Bissau were processed at the DP World Dakar terminal for exports. India and Vietnam were the main destinations for these exports, according to an official release by DP World.



“The agricultural sector in Senegal and Guinea-Bissau represents a significant proportion of economic activity in both countries, which need a stable supply chain that facilitates innovative, flexible, and cost-effective solutions,” says Clarence Rodrigues, CEO, DP World Dakar.



DP World supports cashew traders by coordinating with shipping lines, overseeing cargo from departure points to regular line loading, and managing packaging, stuffing, and weighing operations, the release added.



DP World Dakar has collaborated with various shipping lines at the container terminal to ensure efficient and seamless export of cashews from Senegal and Guinea-Bissau to countries across the world including key markets in Asia.



“Through faster administrative processes and new storage solutions such as loading cargo directly at the terminal, we are saving customers time and money. We enable cashew producers in Senegal and Guinea-Bissau to have access to international markets,” adds Rodrigues.



“DP World is also investing $ 1 billion in the ongoing construction of the Port of Ndayane (50 km from Dakar), which will further enhance Senegal's trade position. This is the largest single private sector investment in the country’s history.”

