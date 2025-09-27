DP World and Kenya’s Electronic Citizen Solutions (eCitizen) signed an agreement in Nairobi on 22 September 2025 to implement CARGOES Customs, a digital customs platform, through the government’s eCitizen portal. The deal will allow importers, exporters and customs agents to manage declarations more efficiently while supporting the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in inspection, compliance and revenue collection.

The long-term agreement introduces an alternative to the KRA’s current legacy customs system. The new platform will be integrated into eCitizen, which already facilitates payments for Kenya Ports Authority services through digital wallets and bank transfers. Traders and government agencies will now access a next-generation customs clearance channel.

Mahmood AlBastaki, COO of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said, “Our partnership with eCitizen to expand the use of CARGOES Customs marks a major step forward in making trade in Kenya faster and more secure for merchants, traders and customs authorities.”

Evid Sibi, Director of ECS, said, “At ECS, simplifying complex systems into transparent, practical solutions is at the heart of what we do. We’re proud to partner with industry leader DP World to deliver a next-generation digital customs platform that accelerates Kenya’s digital transformation.”

The platform includes AI-enabled risk management tools to enhance inspection processes and overall operational efficiency for KRA Customs. The rollout is part of DP World’s global Digital Trade Solutions strategy, which aims to support governments and businesses with digital platforms that simplify trade, improve compliance, and strengthen supply chain connectivity.