DP World has announced a $217 million investment in cutting-edge container handling technology at its London Gateway logistics hub, marking a major leap in the digitalisation and automation of port operations. The project is expected to enhance global supply chain efficiency, including trade routes connecting Africa with the United Kingdom and Europe.

The centrepiece of the investment is the Empty Superstack, a fully automated facility that uses High Bay Storage (HBS) technology to handle 20- and 40-foot empty containers stacked up to 16 tiers high. Developed by BOXBAY, a joint venture between DP World and Germany’s SMS group, the system will store up to 27,000 TEU at London Gateway’s new all-electric Berth 4.

Using fully electric stacker cranes, the BOXBAY technology retrieves and delivers containers automatically for onward transport, significantly improving yard capacity, safety and efficiency. Operating like a “giant vending machine for containers,” it reduces rehandling and housekeeping tasks, shortens truck turnaround times, and enhances performance across the quay.

DP World said the technology, which will take just over two years to install, will drive higher safety standards and sustainability. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, described BOXBAY as a “leap forward in how ports manage container storage,” adding that it is scalable, automated and sustainable.

Stephen Whittingham, Executive Vice President for North Europe at DP World, said the investment underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and reliability, ensuring faster throughput and smarter, safer operations.

The BOXBAY system has already proven its potential at DP World’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, where nearly 500,000 TEU were handled during trials. With its modular design and energy regeneration features, the system is seen as one of the most advanced and sustainable container-handling technologies globally.

For Africa, where DP World operates major terminals and logistics hubs, the London Gateway investment reinforces the company’s role in building smarter, greener, and more connected trade infrastructure. As global trade patterns evolve, innovations like BOXBAY are set to improve port efficiency and strengthen the flow of goods between the UK, Europe and African markets.