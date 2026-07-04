DP World has launched Egypt's first fully integrated Logistics Distribution Centre (LDC) at Sokhna Logistics Park, marking a major milestone in the country's logistics sector. The facility provides international companies with a single distribution hub to access the Egyptian market while serving regional and global customers.

The inauguration was attended by Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, along with senior government officials and representatives from international companies. The event also marked the first official visit to Egypt by Essa Kazim since assuming the role of Chairman of DP World. During the ceremony, DP World signed agreements with its first three global customers to utilise the Logistics Distribution Centre.

The LDC offers an integrated end-to-end supply chain solution, including international freight forwarding, port services at Sokhna Port, warehousing, inventory management, order fulfilment, customs facilitation, transportation coordination, and value-added services such as assembly, packaging, repackaging, labelling, and product customisation. The integrated model enables businesses to efficiently serve domestic, regional, and international markets from a single location while retaining ownership of inventory until final distribution.

Strategically located adjacent to Sokhna Port within the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the Logistics Distribution Centre provides direct access to one of the world's busiest trade corridors, strengthening connectivity to regional and global markets.

Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World, said, “The launch of the project marks a new chapter in our long-standing partnership with this dynamic market. Egypt has been one of our most important investment destinations in the region, and today we reaffirm our confidence in its potential to become a global hub for trade, industry and logistics.”

The agreements reflect growing confidence in Egypt's position as a regional logistics hub, with the Logistics Distribution Centre already attracting a diverse portfolio of international customers.

Among the first customers is a leading Kenya-based tea exporter serving markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Handling approximately 1,000 TEUs annually into Egypt, the company will use the facility as a regional inventory hub to improve distribution efficiency across multiple international markets.

Another customer, one of the world's leading consumer goods distributors, will utilise the LDC to support operations across eight markets spanning Saudi Arabia, the Levant, and the Horn of Africa. Its operations will be backed by a dedicated temperature-controlled facility within Sokhna Logistics Park.

The third customer is a German multinational specialising in fibre-optic cables and digital infrastructure solutions. The company will leverage the logistics centre to enhance its distribution and re-export capabilities across Egypt, North Africa, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Mohammad Shihab, Executive Vice President, Egypt and Levant, DP World, said, “The launch of the LDC at Sokhna Logistics Park strengthens Egypt's trade and logistics capabilities by enabling businesses to position inventory closer to customers and serve multiple markets from a single regional hub. The integrated model improves efficiency and flexibility while reinforcing Egypt's role as a strategic gateway connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.”