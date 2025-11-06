DP World has launched its state-of-the-art Port Community System (PCS) in Kenya, marking a key step in modernising the Port of Mombasa and enhancing efficiency across East and Central Africa’s trade corridors.

As the gateway to more than a dozen landlocked nations, the Port of Mombasa handles a major share of the region’s imports and exports. Its digital transformation is seen as crucial to boosting Africa’s overall trade performance and competitiveness.

Developed in collaboration with EMEA Port Logistics and implemented with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Government of Kenya, the PCS introduces a unified digital platform that improves transparency, visibility and coordination among all port users. Although DP World does not operate the port, the new system allows both public and private stakeholders to benefit from faster cargo clearance and smoother operations.

Mahmood Albastaki, Chief Operating Officer of Digital Trade Solutions at DP World, said digitisation is essential for Africa’s growth: “Digitisation is no longer optional; it’s essential for unlocking the full potential of African trade. By introducing this platform in Kenya, we are connecting Africa’s ports to the digital economy and setting a new regional benchmark for digital integration and transparency.”

The PCS provides importers, exporters, freight forwarders, transport firms and customs agents with digital tools for cargo tracking, gate booking, billing, payments and real-time updates. Once fully operational, it is expected to cut cargo clearance times by up to 30%, benefiting more than 3,000 port users each year.

For the Kenya Ports Authority, the platform will enable smarter gate operations, better control of cargo movements, and reduced dwell times further strengthening Mombasa’s role as a major maritime hub linking East and Central Africa to global markets.

Jack Rono, Director of EMEA Port Logistics, said: “This partnership with DP World marks an important step in advancing Kenya’s logistics capabilities. Together, we’re creating a connected and transparent ecosystem that benefits all players in the trade chain.”

The Kenya initiative forms part of DP World’s wider digital trade ecosystem across Africa, connecting ports from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic and extending to inland logistics hubs. It also aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030, which aims to modernise trade infrastructure and promote a digitally driven economy.

The PCS builds on DP World’s recent collaboration with the Government of Kenya through the eCitizen platform, supporting the digitalisation of customs and government services to create a more efficient and data-driven trade environment.