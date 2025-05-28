The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), Oman and Mahdah Development Company, an Omani-Emirati partnership represented by DP World, signed an agreement to develop and operate the first phase of Al-Rawdah special economic zone (SEZ).

The agreement was signed on behalf of OPAZ by Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb, Vice Chairman, OPAZ and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO, DP World, says an official release from OPAZ.

Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb said that Al-Rawdah SEZ is designed to achieve key development objectives including job creation, attracting advanced knowledge and modern technologies, and fostering a business-friendly environment that supports sustainable development in line with Oman Vision 2040 objectives. He also emphasized that the zone’s strategic location in Buraimi Governorate, situated at the crossroads between Oman and the United Arab Emirates, offers seamless connectivity to Sohar Port and Jebel Ali Port.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World said: “The Al-Rawdah SEZ represents a new chapter in the economic relationship between Oman and the UAE. Working alongside OPAZ and our Omani partners, this zone will build on our close commercial ties and reflects our shared ambition for sustainable and diversified economic growth. We are committed to developing a world-class platform that will create new opportunities for growth, strengthen connectivity and bring long-term economic value to both our nations."

Mahdah Development Company will initially develop 14 square kilometres in the first phase, with the potential to expand to 25 square kilometers in the second phase based on a detailed development plan submitted by the developer. The agreement spans 50 years and ensures that the zone benefits from its direct trade access to both Sohar Port and Jebel Ali Port, reinforcing its role as a central trade hub in the region, the release added.

The first phase of Al-Rawdah economic zone will target key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, pharmaceutical and medical industries, plastic industries, mining industries, food processing and security and safety services.