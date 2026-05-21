DSV has opened a 30,000 square metre warehouse facility in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone as the company expands its contract logistics footprint across the Middle East and Africa region.

The facility was inaugurated on May 20, and the opening ceremony was attended by more than 100 customers, partners and industry stakeholders, according to the company.

Located in Jebel Ali South, the warehouse is positioned close to deep-sea terminals, air cargo hubs and GCC road corridors, allowing the company to strengthen multimodal connectivity across regional and international markets. The site is expected to support DSV’s operations across the GCC and the wider Middle East and Africa region.

The company said the facility is part of its regional expansion strategy aimed at increasing operational capacity and improving scalability for integrated logistics services. The warehouse has been designed to support sectors including healthcare, retail, technology and automotive.

Elias Monem, CEO, Contract Logistics, Middle East & Africa at DSV, said: “This opening is a testament to DSV’s long-term commitment to the MEA region. The demand for integrated, high-performance logistics solutions has never been greater, and this facility positions us to meet that demand today and well into the future. We are proud to be deepening our roots in Dubai – one of the world’s most important trade hubs – and we look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers across the region.”

The inauguration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a site tour showcasing the warehouse’s operational setup and supply chain capabilities.

Chrys Mendonca, Managing Director, Contract Logistics, Dubai, said: “We’ve built this facility with our customers’ future needs in mind – a space designed for performance, flexibility, and long-term success. Today’s opening is not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about reinforcing our promise to deliver world-class logistics solutions right here in Dubai. We are excited about what this means for our customers and for the continued growth of DSV in the UAE.”

DSV said the JAFZA warehouse will function as a strategic hub supporting the movement of goods between regional and international markets while strengthening collaboration with customers and partners across the supply chain network.