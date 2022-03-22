Global transport and logistics provider DSV has opened a 95,000 m2 warehouse and office premises near Copenhagen.

Together with DSV's other buildings in Hedehusene, the new warehouse will be part of one of the largest logistics centres in the Nordic Region, boasting an area of 231,500 m2 by the end of 2022.

Sustainability has been a key focus area during the construction process, and an innovative battery solution is currently being tested to store energy from solar cells on the new building, an official statement said.

"Many companies in Eastern Denmark are demanding storage space located close to the Greater Copenhagen area. To meet these corporate needs, DSV is now adding another new giant warehouse to its logistics centre in Hedehusene, close to Copenhagen and right next to the motorway."

A fourth warehouse of approx. 38,000 m2 is expected to be ready for use by the end of 2022. Once the construction work has been completed, the overall area will be one of the Nordic Region's largest single-user logistics facilities totalling 231,500 m2.

"In our opinion, the overall project is one of the most ambitious warehousing and logistics projects we've seen on Danish soil in recent years," says Marcel Blomjous, Managing Director, DSV Solutions Denmark. "The warehouse is divided into multiple sections, enabling us to support many different types of customers with their warehousing needs and distribution."

The main contractor on the building is DS Flexhal, which has been a partner on several other large-scale construction projects for DSV."At DS Flexhal, we're very pleased to hand over yet another major logistics construction project to DSV," says Kent Hejn, CEO, DS Flexhal. "It has been a very exciting and instructive process to construct such a large and innovative building with so many new features. DSV's great focus on energy and sustainability has also taught us a lot about the logistics buildings of the future."

Among other features, the 95,000 m2 warehouse includes DSV's largest AutoStore installation. AutoStore is an innovative and automated storage and picking solution harnessing the power of robotics to effectively collect goods in a three-dimensional grid structure and then deliver them at the manually operated packing station.

In other parts of the building, GMP and GDP-certified cooling and freezing facilities have been constructed. This makes it possible for healthcare companies with very stringent storage requirements to handle their products in accordance with the existing rules and at several temperature zones extending to as low as -80 degrees Celsius.