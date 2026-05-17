Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir inspected progress on the Western Desert Road development project during a tour of infrastructure works in Upper Egypt, according to the State Information Service.

The minister reviewed construction activities on the section linking Dayrout and Assiut as part of the wider 1,226-kilometre road expansion project designed to upgrade Egypt’s transport and logistics infrastructure.

Officials stated that the upgraded road will include six lanes in each direction, alongside dedicated service roads intended for freight traffic and heavy transport vehicles.

El Wazir also inspected several completed and ongoing sections extending from Cairo to Aswan and stressed the importance of adhering to project timelines while maintaining road safety and quality standards throughout the construction process.

According to the minister, the project forms part of the larger Cairo-Cape Town corridor, which is expected to strengthen transportation and trade connectivity between African countries.

During the visit, El Wazir additionally reviewed progress on the Abu Tig axis project in Assiut, which aims to improve transport links between the eastern and western banks of the Nile River while supporting broader development initiatives across Upper Egypt.