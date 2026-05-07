Egypt is looking to deepen its partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) as it pushes ahead with major transport and infrastructure projects in Cairo and the country’s New Administrative Capital.

During a meeting between Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, and Akinwumi Adesina, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and future development initiatives, with transport infrastructure emerging as a key area of focus.

Abdelatty said cooperation between Egypt and the African Development Bank has exceeded $8 billion by the end of 2025. The projects span sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, water, infrastructure and finance.

The discussions highlighted continued collaboration on transport development projects in Cairo and the country’s New Administrative Capital, a large-scale smart city being developed around 45 kilometres east of Cairo to ease congestion in the Egyptian capital and serve as the country’s new administrative and financial hub.

Egypt is seeking to expand cooperation with the bank further, including support for digital transformation, artificial intelligence, industrial development and infrastructure modernisation. Both sides also reviewed support mechanisms for the private sector through financing programmes and technical assistance.

The meeting additionally covered progress on strategic national projects such as the Benban Solar Park, electricity grid upgrades and transport connectivity improvements linked to urban expansion projects.

Egypt and the AfDB also discussed broader cooperation across Africa, including the possibility of leveraging Egypt’s experience in implementing large-scale infrastructure projects across the continent.

At the conclusion of the meeting, two agreements were signed to finance technical studies for renewable energy-powered desalination plants. The projects involve plans to establish five desalination facilities across four governorates to strengthen long-term water security.