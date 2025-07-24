Egypt has inaugurated its first dedicated automotive logistics terminal with the launch of the Suez Canal Automotive Terminal (SCAT) in Port Said. Operations began on July 1, 2025, marking a new phase in the country’s automotive supply chain capabilities. The terminal has been developed through a strategic joint venture between three global leaders: Africa Global Logistics (AGL), Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

SCAT represents a milestone in Egypt’s logistics infrastructure, offering specialised services for finished-vehicle handling. The facility is designed to manage imports, exports, and transhipment of vehicles, significantly enhancing Egypt’s capacity to support regional automotive flows. Located at the northern entrance to the Suez Canal, SCAT is positioned to serve both North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

At launch, the terminal can berth two large car carriers simultaneously and accommodate up to 2,550 vehicles on a 21.2-hectare site. The terminal’s capacity is expected to expand to 10,000 vehicles in future phases. Built with advanced technology infrastructure, the terminal aims to process up to 50,000 vehicles annually and is set to be operated for a 30-year period by the consortium.

Africa Global Logistics (AGL), a major player in transport and logistics across Africa, leads the initiative alongside its partners. Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), a global expert in maritime transport and automotive terminal management, brings its operational expertise to the venture. Toyota Tsusho Corporation, a general trading company within the Toyota Group, contributes its extensive experience in automotive-related businesses and a longstanding presence in Africa.

“The launch of SCAT is a major opportunity for the continent, particularly for Egypt and the sub-region. It will make it possible to respond effectively to the expected growth of the regional automotive market and illustrate our common commitment to supporting local economic development. We are very proud to co-create this terminal with such partners,” said Olivier De Noray, CEO of Ports & Terminals AGL.

The terminal is expected to streamline finished-vehicle logistics, reduce congestion at existing ports, and create new opportunities for automotive OEMs, shipping lines, and regional distributors. By combining their respective expertise in logistics, maritime transport, and international trade, the partners aim to position SCAT as a key node in the automotive supply chain network.

AGL operates in 49 countries with 23,000 employees and continues to expand its presence in Africa and beyond. The SCAT terminal aligns with AGL’s goal of supporting the continent’s infrastructure development and offering sustainable logistics solutions.

With SCAT now operational, Egypt strengthens its role as a logistics gateway linking Africa, Europe, and Asia—particularly in the rapidly evolving automotive sector.