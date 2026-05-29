As global markets become increasingly fragmented, Egypt is positioning itself as a major logistical and industrial gateway linking North Africa, the Mediterranean, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Congo, AfDB Country Manager for Egypt Abdourahmane Diaw said Cairo is evolving from a regional player into a key driver of continental economic integration.

Backed by its foreign policy strategy and Egypt Vision 2030, the country has shifted from a domestically focused economy to an export-oriented industrial hub. Diaw noted that Egypt’s strong industrial base, particularly in pharmaceuticals and agro-processing, places it in a unique position to lead African value chains.

Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, Egypt is leveraging its strategic location between Europe, the Arab world, and Africa to build a multi-directional trade corridor. Investments in logistics zones, transport infrastructure, and the Suez Canal Economic Zone are aimed at making African supply chains faster and more attractive to global investors.

EgyptNorth AfricaSuez CanalAfrican Continental Free Trade AreaSupply Chain

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