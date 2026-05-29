As global markets become increasingly fragmented, Egypt is positioning itself as a major logistical and industrial gateway linking North Africa, the Mediterranean, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Congo, AfDB Country Manager for Egypt Abdourahmane Diaw said Cairo is evolving from a regional player into a key driver of continental economic integration.

Backed by its foreign policy strategy and Egypt Vision 2030, the country has shifted from a domestically focused economy to an export-oriented industrial hub. Diaw noted that Egypt’s strong industrial base, particularly in pharmaceuticals and agro-processing, places it in a unique position to lead African value chains.

Through the African Continental Free Trade Area, Egypt is leveraging its strategic location between Europe, the Arab world, and Africa to build a multi-directional trade corridor. Investments in logistics zones, transport infrastructure, and the Suez Canal Economic Zone are aimed at making African supply chains faster and more attractive to global investors.