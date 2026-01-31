The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) on Thursday dispatched more than 6,185 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through its 127th “Zad Al-Izza - From Egypt to Gaza” convoy, continuing Egypt’s ongoing relief operations to support civilians affected by the conflict.

The convoy, launched early in the day, included multiple trucks carrying food, medical supplies and winter relief items as part of the organisation’s role as Egypt’s national mechanism for coordinating and delivering aid to Gaza.

According to the Red Crescent, the shipment comprised more than 3,250 tonnes of food baskets and flour, over 1,540 tonnes of relief and medical supplies, around 70 tonnes of infant formula and nearly 1,325 tonnes of petroleum products intended to meet basic needs in the enclave.

“As winter conditions persist, the convoy also carried additional seasonal supplies, including over 5,960 pieces of winter clothing, more than 17,680 blankets, and approximately 4,090 tents to shelter displaced families,” the organisation said.

The ERC said it has maintained a continuous presence at the border since the start of the crisis, coordinating aid delivery through its nationwide logistics network.

For more than 760 consecutive days, Egypt has carried out what officials describe as the largest sustained humanitarian operation in modern history, delivering over 800,000 tonnes of assistance to Gaza through the Rafah and Karm Abu Salem crossings despite access constraints.

Relief operations are managed through a nationwide logistics system overseen by the Red Crescent and supported by more than 65,000 volunteers.

The organisation has also coordinated the arrival of hundreds of relief flights and maritime shipments from multiple countries, reinforcing Egypt’s role as the main humanitarian entry point for aid into Gaza amid the ongoing blockade.