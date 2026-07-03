The Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) has significantly scaled up its humanitarian operations, dispatching consecutive relief convoys to the Gaza Strip to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis. In a continuous two-day effort, the 225th and 226th batches of the "Zad Al-Ezza From Egypt to Gaza" initiative successfully departed from Egypt, carrying thousands of tonnes of critical supplies, including food, medicine, and shelter materials for the displaced population.

The 225th humanitarian aid convoy departed from the Rafah crossing toward the Karam Abu Salem crossing for inspection by Israeli authorities before entering the enclave. A source confirmed that the shipment included substantial quantities of food and humanitarian aid, including food items, baskets, flour, fresh bread, legumes, canned goods, medicines, hygiene supplies, tents, clothing, and petroleum products.

Following this, the ERC announced that its 226th humanitarian aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip on Thursday, July 2, 2026. This massive shipment carried 4,991 tonnes of comprehensive humanitarian assistance, including food baskets, flour, medical supplies, relief materials, and fuel to operate hospitals and other vital facilities in the enclave. The ERC also reinforced its support for Gaza's residents by providing essential needs, including clothing and tents to shelter those affected by the conflict.

The delivery of these consecutive convoys comes amid strict border mechanisms. Israeli forces had previously closed the crossings connecting to the Gaza Strip on March 2, 2025, following the end of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the failure to reach a deal to extend the truce. It added that Israel resumed intensive airstrikes on March 18, 2025, effectively ending the ceasefire, and re-entered by ground into various areas of Gaza from which it had previously withdrawn. Furthermore, the statement noted that the Israeli authorities barred the entry of humanitarian aid trucks, fuel, and shelter supplies for displaced people who had lost their homes during the war. They also refused to allow heavy equipment needed for rubble removal and reconstruction into Gaza.

Despite these setbacks, humanitarian aid deliveries resumed in May 2025 under a mechanism implemented by the Israeli authorities and a US security company, despite objections from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which said the mechanism was inconsistent with the established international system for aid delivery.

Throughout the crisis, Egypt has maintained a constant humanitarian presence. The ERC noted that the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing has never been permanently closed and that it has remained on high alert across all of its logistics centres. Supported by more than 65,000 volunteers, the organisation has facilitated the delivery of over one million tonnes of total assistance to Gaza.