Egypt is positioning itself as a major player in global vaccine manufacturing, with plans to export vaccines to more than 60 countries by 2030, according to recent statements by health authorities. The initiative reflects a broader national strategy aimed at strengthening domestic pharmaceutical capabilities while expanding Egypt’s footprint in international healthcare markets.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar announced that the country’s export portfolio will include a wide range of vaccines, such as those for Hepatitis B, influenza, measles, rubella, and polio. In addition, combined vaccines and treatments targeting diseases like malaria and cholera are also expected to form part of the offering. This diversified portfolio is designed to meet growing demand across emerging markets, particularly in Africa and the Middle East.

The development is closely tied to the government’s efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies. A cornerstone of this strategy is the ambitious “Vaccine City” project, a large-scale integrated complex aimed at transforming Egypt into a regional hub for vaccine production and innovation. The project is being implemented under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Spanning approximately 115,000 square metres, Vaccine City comprises 32 facilities, including manufacturing plants, research and development centers, quality control laboratories, and logistics hubs. Authorities report that construction of the first phase has been completed, while overall infrastructure development has reached around 90%. Key components such as the central packaging unit and logistics complex are already operational, supporting initial production activities.

In parallel, Egypt is also scaling up its veterinary vaccine segment. Currently producing 15 veterinary products, the country aims to double this number to 30 in the coming years. This expansion reflects a dual focus on both human and animal health, aligning with global trends in integrated healthcare systems.

Officials emphasize that the project will significantly reduce reliance on imports, enhance national health security, and create new export opportunities. The three-phase development is scheduled for full completion by 2030, with expectations that Egypt will emerge as a leading regional exporter of vaccines and related medical products.

As global demand for vaccines continues to rise, Egypt’s strategic investments in infrastructure, research, and manufacturing could position it as a critical supplier in international health supply chains, particularly across underserved regions.