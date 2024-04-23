Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with prime minister Mostafa Madbouly, minister of planning and economic development Hala El-Said, minister of finance Mohamed Maait, and minister of transport General Kamel El-Wazir to review the implementation status of the investment plan for the transportation sector projects.

The President was briefed on efforts to develop the railway system, rehabilitate and develop the Greater Cairo metro lines, in addition to projects for the construction, modernization, and operation of ports across the country in partnership with a number of global companies. The meeting also followed up on the latest with regard to the government's efforts to localize industries related to the transport sector in Egypt by establishing partnerships with the private sector and attracting foreign investment in this field.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue efforts aimed at improving the localization of industry in Egypt in the transport sector and increasing the percentage of the local component by intensifying ongoing work to provide the necessary facilitations in this regard, which will help implement the state's strategy to strengthen the national industry in productive fields and achieve maximum benefit from the advanced infrastructure that has been constructed and modernized in various sectors across the republic.

In this context, the President gave directives to expedite the completion of the construction and development of maritime, land, and dry ports, as well as logistic zones, to encourage transit trade and develop Egyptian exports, ultimately transforming Egypt into a regional hub for transportation and transit trade. This shall provide more distinguished job opportunities for citizens and drive comprehensive economic and social development efforts.