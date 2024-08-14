Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks on Monday (August 12) with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Olivier Nduhungirehe on the sidelines of his visit to Kigali and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the transport domains.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid asserted that the foreign minister welcomed Rwanda’s decision to allocate a logistics area to support Egyptian investments in the Rwandan markets.

The spokesman said the foreign minister asserted during the talks that the Egyptian leadership gives top priority to Egyptian-African relations, especially with the Nile Basin states that are linked by one fate and common goals serving their interests.

He stressed the importance of solving the continent's problems through African initiatives. The foreign minister stressed Egypt’s readiness to develop a political dialogue level with Rwanda and open new cooperation horizons to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples, especially in the economic and investment domains.

The Egyptian foreign minister invited his Rwandan counterpart to visit Egypt in the nearest possible chance.

For his part, the Rwandan foreign Minister congratulated Abdelatty on his new post and stressed the importance of cooperation between the two sides in the economic and investment domains.