The Ethiopian Freight Forwarders and Shipping Agents Association (EFFSAA) has been selected to host the 2027 FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress.

"Marking the turn of a new century in FIATA’s history, the FIATA World Congress will take place in the vibrant Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa," says an official release.

"This is not only a source of immense pride for Ethiopia but for Africa as a whole," says Dawit Woubishet, President, EFFSAA. "We are honoured and thrilled to have been given this extraordinary opportunity to host such a globally recognised event. The 2027 FIATA World Congress will be held in Addis Ababa, a city known for its rich culture, dynamic growth and pivotal role in regional and international diplomacy.

"Hosting this Congress is more than a privilege – it is a turning point for Africa. The FIATA World Congress has been hosted in various global regions, and bringing it to Africa underscores the increasing importance of our continent in global trade and logistics. Ethiopia, with its strategic location and fast-developing infrastructure, is ready to serve as the gateway for this new era."

The 2027 FIATA World Congress is expected to draw over 800 industry experts, leaders and stakeholders from around the world. Key topics will include sustainability, digitalisation and the advancement of infrastructure and policy development in Africa to support the region’s increasing role in global logistics, the release added.

"The Congress will not only highlight Ethiopia’s significant contributions to the logistics industry but also showcase the country’s ability to serve as a vital link between Africa and the rest of the world."