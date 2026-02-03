The Ethiopian Trade Corporation has inaugurated a refrigeration warehouse and multi-building facility in Akaki Kality sub-city. The project was launched with the minister of trade and regional relations, Kasahun Gofe. It aims to strengthen storage for fruits, vegetables and animal products.

Officials said the facility covers more than 11,400 square metres. It is positioned as the country’s largest refrigeration warehouse and multi-storey building for agricultural storage. The project focuses on reducing post-production waste and supporting market stability.

In a statement issued during the inauguration, officials said, “This is the country's largest refrigeration warehouse and is a great advantage by eliminating the waste and pollution that happens after production, creating market stability. In addition, it will enable the consumer community to get fresh agricultural products at a reasonable price; it will contribute significantly to ensuring the benefit of the farmer and shorten the market chain."

Authorities said the new cold chain infrastructure will help maintain product quality and improve access to domestic and export markets. They added that the project will support farmers by shortening market chains and enabling consumers to access fresh produce at stable prices.